Clemson projected to have familiar opponent in this year's CFP

Clemson is projected to have a familiar opponent in this year’s postseason.

CBS Sports on Wednesday released its college football bowl projections for 2021, and the Tigers are projected to be the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas.

The projected opponent, according to CBS Sports? No. 3 seed Ohio State, which defeated Clemson by a score of 49-28 in last year’s CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl before going on to lose, 52-24, to Alabama in the national championship game.

If Clemson indeed makes the playoff once again, it would make the Tigers’ seventh straight CFP appearance.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks