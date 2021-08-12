Clemson projected to have familiar opponent in this year's CFP

Clemson projected to have familiar opponent in this year's CFP

Football

Clemson projected to have familiar opponent in this year's CFP

By August 12, 2021 11:00 am

By |

Clemson is projected to have a familiar opponent in this year’s postseason.

CBS Sports on Wednesday released its college football bowl projections for 2021, and the Tigers are projected to be the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas.

The projected opponent, according to CBS Sports? No. 3 seed Ohio State, which defeated Clemson by a score of 49-28 in last year’s CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl before going on to lose, 52-24, to Alabama in the national championship game.

If Clemson indeed makes the playoff once again, it would make the Tigers’ seventh straight CFP appearance.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

52m

Clemson on Thursday moved to Jervey Meadows to hold its first full-padded practice of fall camp. Check out these great photos in Dawson Powers’ photo gallery for The Clemson Insider from day six of (…)

4hr

The Clemson football program picked up a new commitment from a local player on Wednesday night. Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna 2022 offensive lineman/tight end Chap Pendergrass announced via social media that he (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home