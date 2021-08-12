Meyer not ready to commit to Lawrence as his starter

Is there really a chance that the Jacksonville Jaguars won’t start Trevor Lawrence at quarterback one month from now when the Jags open the 2021 regular season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 12?

Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer was asked that question by a reporter Thursday.

“Is there really a chance? I think we’ll answer that as it gets closer,” Meyer said.

As a follow up, Meyer was asked if there is still an open quarterback competition between Lawrence and Gardner Minshew for who will receive the Week 1 start. Meyer simply responded, “Yes.”

Meyer said he and his staff plan to decide Thursday night whether Lawrence or Minshew will start the team’s preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field.

Lawrence and Minshew have been alternating first-team reps in training camp.

According to ESPN, Lawrence has completed 70.4 percent of his passes with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills through the first 12 practices of training camp, while Minshew has completed 70 percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns and one interception.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer says the team hasn’t decided who will be the Week 1 starting QB and it’s still an open competition between Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. pic.twitter.com/szOHMxMRdE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 12, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!