Notebook: Day 6 observations of Clemson's defense

Clemson on Thursday moved to Jervey Meadows to hold its first full-padded practice of fall camp. Here are some observations from the Tigers’ sixth practice, the first handful of periods of which were open to the media for viewing.

Safety Nolan Turner was in street clothes and seemed to be favoring his left leg a bit. Turner was seen holding a yellow jersey.

LB Jake Venables and freshman DE Cade Denhoff were in yellow jerseys. They joined Turner in doing some light running and exercises on the side.

Clemson continues to mix different groups along the defensive line. DEs Xavier Thomas and Myles Murphy were getting first-team reps along with interior linemen Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis, but the Tigers are shuffling a lot of guys in and out up front. This group’s depth makes a lot of the pieces there interchangeable.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables spent some time coaching up the cornerbacks during the viewing periods. During a blocking drill where the corners engaged with scout-team receivers, Venables cautioned Andrew Booth Jr. not to extend too much with his arms. If that happens, Venables explained, it would make it easier for the defensive back to dislodge Booth and get the advantage.

Freshman DL Demonte Capehart was also in street clothes. He did some light work on the side.

Freshman DT Payton Page was again in a no-contact jersey. He’s been sporting one since the first day of camp.

