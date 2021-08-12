Notebook: Day 6 observations of Clemson's offense

Clemson traveled across the mote to Jervey Meadows on Thursday for the sixth day of fall camp and first day of action in full pads.

Another host of NFL teams journeyed to Clemson to scout potential pros. Representatives from the Eagles, Panthers, Cowboys, Vikings, Jaguars, Bills and Titans were on hand to watch the Tigers suit up in live action.

On Wednesday head coach Dabo Swinney noted that he gave veteran players a day off to get a look at some of the younger players on the roster. A few players took a breather on Thursday including Braden Galloway, B.T. Potter and Will Spiers.

The media was allowed to watch four periods of practice including special teams and individual drills here is what The Clemson Insider observed from the Tigers’ offense.

A few players on offense were in green jerseys meaning they could participate in individual drill but with no contact. Tight end Luke Price was in green for the first time during camp. And wide receivers Beaux Collins and Troy Stellato upgraded from yellow to green.

As usual offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell brought a lot of intensity to practice on Thursday. Caldwell jumped on freshman Tristan Leigh during a drill for letting go of a dummy too soon. He did this for a couple of other players during the drill.

Center Hunter Rayburn looks like a warrior with a bull collar, padded gloves and tape on his wrists.

Head coach Dabo Swinney jumped on Joseph Ngata for having his hands down during punt block drills and coached.

Swinney also gave some extra coaching to freshman wideout Troy Stellato on a toe tap drill to improve his technique. Stellato responded well to the coaching.

Former Clemson wide receiver Artavis Scott led a couple of drills with that unit during practice on Thursday and played an active role in assisting wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

Tight end Davis Allen received plenty of compliments from offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Tony Elliott during a blocking drill for his technique.

