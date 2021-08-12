Swinney 'hates' having to play Kendrick in red and black

After playing the last three seasons at Clemson, cornerback Derion Kendrick will be on the opposite side of the field when the Tigers face Georgia in the two teams’ season opener Sept. 4 in Charlotte.

Kendrick will be wearing the red and black after transferring to UGA on June 1. Kenrick was dismissed from the Clemson team on Feb. 28 after failing to properly communicate with the Clemson coaching staff on why he was missing classes and practice.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joined former UGA coach Jim Donnan for a UGASports.com interview recently and was asked to give his thoughts on Kendrick, a two-year starter for the Tigers, suiting up for the Bulldogs now.

“I love DK,” Swinney said. “He’s a baller. There’s just no doubt about that. DK loves to practice and he loves to play. But sometimes in a relationship, you need a change, you need a fresh start, and that’s kind of where we were. I’m happy for him. I hate we’ve got to play him, because he’s a great player. But I’m happy that he’s at a good place where he can hopefully finish up the right way, and hopefully he’s grown through the process and can be the best version of himself this year. But he’s a baller, there ain’t no doubt about that.”

You can watch Swinney’s full interview with Donnan and UGASports.com’s Dayne Young below.

