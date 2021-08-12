Top cornerback has Clemson gameday visit on ‘to-do list’

Among several cornerbacks in the class of 2023 with an offer from Clemson is Roswell (Ga.) High School four-star Ethan Nation.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound rising junior received the offer upon his visit to campus in early June.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Nation, one of the nation’s top cornerback prospects, to get the latest in his recruitment and more.

“It’s been pretty good. Just still taking it day by day,” he said of the recruiting process. “But other than that, it’s been pretty good. Just focusing on the upcoming season.”

Nation remains in regular communication with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, and their relationship continues to grow.

“It’s getting better each time we talk,” Nation said.

What is Reed’s message to Nation as he gets ready for his junior campaign?

“Just get bigger and stronger,” Nation said, “and just focus on the season and focus on each game day by day.”

Clemson is one of a number of schools that Nation, the younger brother of a former Clemson Rally Cat, has on his mind for a game-day visit in the fall.

“I haven’t talked to them yet about a game,” he said. “But they’re on my to-do list to go to a game.”

Nation named Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Oregon as some of the other schools he wants to take in games at during the season.

Clemson is among those at the top of Nation’s list of more than 40 scholarship offers.

“I’d say they’re pretty high, along with some other schools,” he said when asked where the Tigers stand with him.

Asked what appeals to him most about Clemson, Nation didn’t hesitate before answering.

“The culture for sure,” he said. “How it’s just a family and a winning culture and everyone is one, they’re all together. So, I’d probably say that’s the main reason why they’re so high.”

Nation is ranked as high as the No. 7 cornerback and No. 76 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN. As a sophomore last season, he notched eight interceptions to go with more than 50 tackles.

