Watson snaps back at the media

By August 12, 2021 5:16 pm

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had words for reporters Thursday when he walked onto the practice field at the team’s training camp.

Watson showed his frustration with reporters videoing him and snapped back at the gathered media:

It marked the first time Watson has spoken to the media since requesting a trade after last season. He is facing 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct. The assaults remain under investigation by the Houston Police Department.

The former Clemson star is listed as the fourth-string quarterback on the Texans’ unofficial depth chart ahead of the team’s first preseason game this Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.

After missing a week of practice, Watson returned to the field this week, though he is not expected to play in Houston’s preseason opener based off the “limited reps he’s had in practice,” head coach David Culley told reporters Tuesday.

