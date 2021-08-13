Alabama 4-star DL: Clemson is 'top tier' everything

One of the nation’s best defensive linemen in the 2023 class named Clemson among his top schools last Saturday.

Highland Home (Ala.) High School four-star Keldric Faulk is down to Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and Tennessee.

Faulk told The Clemson Insider back in July that Clemson holds one of the top spots in his recruitment, even though he hadn’t received an offer just yet.

While that offer from the Tiger still hasn’t come, Faulk kept his word.

“I do believe an offer is on the way,” he told TCI, “I got hurt last year, which has slowed down everything for me, but I will wake everybody up soon.”

Faulk (6-5, 248) is ranked as No. 16 defensive linemen in the 2023 class by 247Sports, while ESPN considers him the No. 9 defensive linemen in the country. He is the No. 6 prospect in the state of Alabama and No. 81 overall prospect regardless of position according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson has made quite the impression on Faulk, who is “definitely” looking to make it back up to Tiger Town for a game this season. The Tigers got Faulk on campus in June when he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“Everything is top tier there!” Faulk said. “From coaches all the way down to the GAs. They made me feel welcome and I have a good relationship with Coach Lemanski Hall.”

Faulk has carved out a connection with Clemson’s defensive ends coach, who also hails from Alabama.

“We have a pretty good relationship I would say,” Faulk said. “He just tells me to basically stay where my feet are and have fun this season and be a good student-athlete.”

