Huge day for Clemson Football

Justyn Ross is back.

After being given full medical clearance by his doctor, and coming out of COVID-19 protocol, Ross returned to the practice field on Friday as expected.

It has been a long journey for Ross, whose full clearance comes more than a year after doctors discovered a congenital fusion in his spine. Ross underwent corrective surgery that forced him to miss the 2020 season, and it was unclear at the time whether the first-round draft hopeful would be able to play again.

But now he is back and ready to pick up where he left off with the Tigers. He enters 2021 having recorded 112 passes for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns over 29 career games (14 starts) from 2018-19 before missing all of 2020.

As a true freshman in 2018, Ross burst onto the scene with 46 receptions for a team-leading 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns in 15 games. The Phenix City, Ala., native announced his presence on the game’s biggest stages as a freshman, catching six passes for 148 yards with two touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl and six passes for 153 yards with one touchdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The shortest trip of a very long ride. pic.twitter.com/mzsizVGHe5 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 13, 2021

