Lawrence 'pumped' to make NFL debut Saturday

Trevor Lawrence is locked and loaded heading into his first game action as an NFL quarterback.

The former Clemson star and No. 1 overall pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars is excited to make his NFL preseason debut in the Jags’ preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night in Jacksonville.

“I’m pumped,” Lawrence said to the media Thursday. “First game, obviously, it’s nice we’re playing at home in front of the home crowd. So, we’re really excited. We’ve been working the past three to four weeks, but really even since the spring, just trying to get ready for these moments. This will be good. A lot of people are going to play, but in our minds, it’s a real game. We’re still trying to win the game. A lot of people look at preseason differently, but I think this is where it starts for the Jags this year is game one preseason.”

Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer told reporters Thursday he and his staff plan to decide Thursday night whether Lawrence or Gardner Minshew will start Saturday’s game, and that there is still an open competition between the two signal-callers.

Regardless of whether he takes the first snap or not, Lawrence says he’ll be ready whenever his number called and he’s out on the field.

“I know I’m going to play,” he said. “So if I know I’m going to play, I’m going to be prepared, and that’s the way I’m looking at it. So, how much, don’t really know for sure. I’m sure a fair amount, so I’m just going to be ready for whatever I have. I know me and Gardner will play.”

Plenty of people will be on hand at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Saturday night to support Lawrence in his first game as a Jaguar.

“Yeah, we’ll have a good bit of people here,” he said. “My family’s coming, some of my wife’s family is going to be down, and it’ll be good.”

Lawrence’s goals for Saturday are simple – do his job and win the game.

“That’s the main goal,” he said. “Like I said, some people look at it differently. Here, it’s just the first game for us. So, whoever’s in there is trying to win that game. I guess individually, for me, it’s just to do my job. Nothing more than that. If I do my job, it’ll put us in a position to win. So, that’s all I’m looking at doing is every play, doing the best I can and putting us in a good spot, getting it to our playmakers. That’s all it is, as being a quarterback, is getting it to our best players. So, that’s all I’m going to do.”

LIVE: QB Trevor Lawrence talks with the media after the 12th day of Training Camp presented by @Dream_Finders https://t.co/MthetRajWP — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 12, 2021

