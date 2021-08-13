Lawrence reveals his childhood celebrity crush

The Jacksonville Jaguars posted a video on social media Friday with some of their players revealing their childhood celebrity crushes.

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was first up to answer the question, saying, “Probably say Jennifer Aniston when I was a kid, yeah.”

Lawrence then, smartly, gave a shoutout to his wife.

“I love you Marissa! So much!” Lawrence said as he walked away.

