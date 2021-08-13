Louisville incident, complete with long bus ride, humbling experience for Booth

The ride from Louisville, Kentucky, to Clemson is roughly seven hours.

For Andrew Booth Jr., it felt nearly twice as long.

“Of course. I had about, what was it, 12 hours?” Clemson’s junior cornerback said. “Twelve hours to think about it alone.”

Booth, of course, was referencing his infamous punishment for being ejected from the Tigers’ 45-10 win at Louisville in October 2019. Booth got tangled up with Louisville’s Trennell Troutman during a punt return in the third quarter. The two wrestled each other to the ground before Booth threw a punch that resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, an early shower and a bus ride back to Clemson.

Nearly two years removed from the incident, Booth referred to it as a learning experience that doubled as a humbling moment, particularly the ride home. Booth said he spoke to some of his pastors on the phone during a trip that seemed like it was never going to end.

“Just sitting there and your mind’s going crazy,” Booth said. “But I found peace.”

Booth’s primary focus now is becoming the Tigers’ lockdown corner, a role he said he envisions for himself. Aside from staying healthy — the former five-star signee has only started four of the 24 games he’s played in part because of nagging injuries — Booth said combining more film study with his physical ability will get him there.

“I believe athletically I’ve got it down pretty good,” Booth said.

But the 6-foot, 195-pounder said he’s a more mature player thanks in part to what happened that day is Louisville. And he always appreciated the way Clemson coach Dabo Swinney vouched for him after the headline-grabbing incident.

Swinney sounded like a disappointed father during his postgame press conference in describing Booth’s actions, noting Booth is one of the best young people he knows and comes from a good family.

“If you would have asked me to list one through 100 who will most likely do something like that, he would be at the bottom of the list,” Swinney said afterward.

“It meant everything,” Booth said of Swinney’s comments. “You know what kind of guy Coach Swinney is. And I know he knew who I was before (the incident). It was just I kind of lost my head, and he knew that. It was very encouraging for him to know that wasn’t me out there.”

