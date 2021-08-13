Podcast: Competition starting to heat up in preseason camp

Podcast: Competition starting to heat up in preseason camp

By August 13, 2021 10:03 am

Fall camp is heating up, as to is the competition as the Clemson Tigers broke out in full pads for the first time in camp.

Levon Kirkland and myself have all the latest information and observations from preseason camp. We also have an interview with head coach Dabo Swinney, as he breaks down the backup quarterback competition, as well as the competition at cornerback.

Safety Lannden Zanders also joins the show to discuss an injury that kept him, at times, less than 70 percent last season.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcast at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

