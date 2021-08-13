Where is Clemson in updated ESPN preseason rankings?

ESPN this week released an updated 2021 college football preseason ranking.

It comes as no surprise who is at the top of ESPN staff writer Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings (subscription required), with defending national champion Alabama ranked No. 1 and Clemson checking in at No. 2.

Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five, in that order.

The SP+ rankings are an opponent- and tempo-adjusted power ranking designed to be predictive and forward looking. It is based primarily on returning production, recent recruiting and recent history.

Who will be the best team in college football this season? 🤔@ESPN_BillC unveils the complete preseason rankings ➡️ https://t.co/I3DW9IBZ6T pic.twitter.com/DKEapjMDpt — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) August 13, 2021

