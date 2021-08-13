Where is Clemson in updated ESPN preseason rankings?

Football

By August 13, 2021 5:43 pm

ESPN this week released an updated 2021 college football preseason ranking.

It comes as no surprise who is at the top of ESPN staff writer Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings (subscription required), with defending national champion Alabama ranked No. 1 and Clemson checking in at No. 2.

Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five, in that order.

The SP+ rankings are an opponent- and tempo-adjusted power ranking designed to be predictive and forward looking. It is based primarily on returning production, recent recruiting and recent history.

