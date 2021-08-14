CFB analyst takes massive shot at Clemson fans

A college football analyst took a huge shot at Clemson fans this week.

OutKick’s Joe Kinsey published his list of the 10 best college football tailgating destination games of 2021 and did not include the marquee neutral site matchup between Clemson and Georgia in Charlotte.

Kinsey’s reasoning for leaving out that contest? He claims Tiger fans are “boring” and that Bulldog fans will “dominate” Charlotte for the season opener on Sept. 4.

“I know you want to tell me how great Georgia-Clemson in Charlotte will be. I completely disagree,” Kinsey wrote. “Clemson fans are easily the most boring top-10 team fans in the country and it isn’t even close. Have you ever watched Clemson fans during GameDay? I’m not sure some of those people have an excitable bone in their bodies. UGA fans will dominate the Charlotte scene and it won’t even be close. Plus, the game isn’t on a campus. I can’t have one school bringing boring fans to a neutral site location. At least in Chicago, the Wisconsin and Notre Dame fans will go hard.”

