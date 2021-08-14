Georgia missing a key player

Football

August 14, 2021 4:15 pm

The Georgia football team is currently without one of its key offensive players.

Head coach Kirby Smart confirmed to the media Saturday that sophomore wide receiver Arik Gilbert is not currently with the team, saying that he is dealing with some personal issues.

A highly touted player, Gilbert transferred to Georgia from LSU this offseason. He initially declared his intent to play at Florida following the 2020 season but reopened his transfer recruitment and then decided to play at Georgia this year.

Gilbert hauled in 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games for the Bayou Bengals last year before opting out of the last two games.

The Bulldogs take on Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

