Podcast: Tigers will take the field for their first preseason scrimmage

Football

By August 14, 2021 10:59 am

By

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross returned to practice on Friday for the first time in preseason camp since being cleared to play football this season.

Levon Kirkland and myself talk about Ross’ return and what it means for the Tigers, plus we have an interview with the Tigers’ star receiver.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is also on the podcast, while Levon and myself discuss what we want to see come out of Saturday’s scrimmage at Death Valley.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcast at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

