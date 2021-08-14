Swinney on how QB2 battle went in first scrimmage

Will Taylor continues to impress in fall camp.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recently compared the freshman quarterback to college football legend Doug Flutie, and Swinney had more good things to say about Taylor following the Tigers’ first fall scrimmage on Saturday.

“I’ll tell you, Will’s electric, man,” Swinney said. “He covers up problems, he fixes mistakes just because he’s so dynamic and so athletic. So, you just can’t help but notice him when he’s on the field. He creates a different dimension.”

As for Taylor’s fellow true freshman quarterback, Billy Wiles, Swinney said he was “solid” in the scrimmage.

“I think he was 3-for-6 or 2-for-5, something like that. Didn’t get a ton of opportunity,” Swinney said. “But the biggest thing we’re evaluating these guys on is just doing their job. Sometimes the play’s bad or whatever, but we’re evaluating these guys not on their stats – we’re evaluating these guys on where they are from their progress, their technique, their knowledge, their functionality, and those guys have done a great job. Billy and Will have really got a good solid foundation and good grasp of where we are.”

Redshirt sophomore Taisun Phommachanh was a non-participant in Saturday’s scrimmage as he continues to recover from the torn Achilles he suffered in April’s spring game, but remains mentally engaged according to Swinney.

Swinney added he has been “very pleased” with redshirt freshman quarterback Hunter Helms, who completed 9-of-12 passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in three games last season.

“Hunter, he just looks like he’s been here for a year or so,” Swinney said. “He’s put a lot of work in, he knows our system. Obviously Taisun is not scrimmaging yet but feel great about where he is from a mental standpoint.”

“Hunter, I thought had a good day today,” Swinney continued. “Again, doing his job. The play may not always go great or the protection may break down, but just him demonstrating his knowledge and his confidence. I think he’s more confident in fall camp than I saw him in the spring. Again, I just think knowledge wise, he’s in a good place. So, excited about that, and same thing with D.J. (Uiagalelei).”

