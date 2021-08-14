Two freshmen among Elliott's scrimmage standouts

Saturday provided Clemson an opportunity to further evaluate its roster and depth chart during the team’s intrasquad scrimmage.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott jokingly said during his zoom call with reporters on Saturday night to take a look at his hairline; that’s what it’s like to go up against a Brent Venables-coached defense.

While the offensive showing wasn’t entirely what Elliott or the Tigers would have hoped for, there were still some players who caught his eye.

When asked what players stood out during Saturday’s scrimmage, Elliott said that freshman receiver Dacari Collins “had a good day” and that he’s been “pleased” with junior wideout Frank Ladson, Jr.’s progress as well.



Elliott also mentioned Jordan McFadden as someone who has “been solid.” The redshirt junior offensive lineman has taken the bull by the horns after making a switch from right to left tackle.

He gave some praise for Jaelyn Lay too.

“Jae Lay made a couple of plays, I’m anxious to see what it looks like from the other aspects of the game, but when he was targeted, he made some plays,” Elliott said.

Additionally, Elliott continued to sing the praises of true freshman quarterback Will Taylor, who has “looked impressive” thus far.

Circling back to Lay, Dabo Swinney has also been very complimentary of the redshirt sophomore tight end. Elliott was again asked about Lay towards the end of his session with reporters.

“Today, he just made some big plays,” Elliott said. “He got isolated one-on-one, a big third-down catch…he had to win to make the play and he was able to do that. So far, I’ve seen some flashes that I know it’s in there and I’m gonna get it out of him.

“He’s willing and he wants to. And a lot of it is too, you gotta be confident in what you’re doing. When you know what you’re doing, you stop thinking and you can play fast and you can play physical. That’s my job as his coach to get him to that point, to where he’s ultimately confident in his ability in the pass game and the run game. I’ve seen flashes and that’s very encouraging, so I’m excited for him.”

