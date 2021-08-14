What They Are Saying: Sammy Watkins shining at Ravens camp

Football

By August 14, 2021 3:53 pm

Sammy Watkins is creating a lot of buzz with his performance at the Baltimore Ravens’ training camp.

The former Clemson All-American wideout signed a one-year contract with the Ravens this offseason after spending the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watkins has been hampered by injuries during his NFL career but appears to be healthy in camp and has been making big play after big play. Check out what they are saying about the former Tiger star on Twitter:

