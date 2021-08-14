What They Are Saying: Sammy Watkins shining at Ravens camp

Sammy Watkins is creating a lot of buzz with his performance at the Baltimore Ravens’ training camp.

The former Clemson All-American wideout signed a one-year contract with the Ravens this offseason after spending the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watkins has been hampered by injuries during his NFL career but appears to be healthy in camp and has been making big play after big play. Check out what they are saying about the former Tiger star on Twitter:

Lamar Jackson: Sammy Watkins makes my job a lot easier. https://t.co/HO2eVBy3HB — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 12, 2021

If you’re wondering why Sammy Watkins looks so chill, while I look like a sweaty mess, it’s b/c he got a vet day off. While I stood in the 97-degree temps. (And b/c he *IS* so chill. He loves this offense and he’s killing it out here. Turn on @nflnetwork for the rest!) pic.twitter.com/ad0qvBXpTT — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 11, 2021

Sammy Watkins gets the best of Marlon Humphrey here. Humphrey came back on their next one for a PBU on a similar play. pic.twitter.com/KofODzcjGJ — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 10, 2021

In his last practice before a potential preseason appearance, Lamar Jackson went 11-for-15 in 11-on-11s and 7-for-7 in 7-on-7. Sammy Watkins was maybe the best player on the field, catching everything. Mark Andrews and Devin Duvernay also had strong days. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 12, 2021

Sammy Watkins opened practice today by going 3-for-3 in red-zone matchups with Marcus Peters, including a jump-ball battle. He ended practice by getting revenge on Anthony Averett with a nice TD. Just another day at the office for the Ravens’ top camp WR. https://t.co/rVndvgYW1S — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 12, 2021

Surprise slant: Sammy Watkins is suddenly Ravens' iron man receiver https://t.co/yTPpcYvCs3 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 12, 2021

Training Camp Buzz: Sammy Watkins, 28, feels like he's 19 in Baltimore, eyes 1,000-yard season, "another Super Bowl" https://t.co/YqnzjnnmzX pic.twitter.com/DY1tUkGDY8 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 11, 2021

"Watkins continues to stack good practices – even on blistering days like Thursday." 📰: https://t.co/sAtUPr1iEW pic.twitter.com/GNzD4kL0WO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 12, 2021

