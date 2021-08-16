Clemson makes the final cut for elite Virginia receiver

One of the nation’s best wide receivers in the Class of 2022 dropped his final six schools on Monday afternoon via social media.

Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s School four-star Andre Greene, Jr. is down to Clemson, LSU, UNC, Penn State, Georgia and Oregon.

Greene (6-3, 175) is ranked as the No. 12 wide receiver in the country and the No. 87 overall prospect in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson got Greene back on campus in July for the program’s All In Cookout. He was also on campus in June when he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp.

The Tigers extended an official offer to Greene after he camped and worked out for Swinney.

“Coach Swinney and Coach Grisham’s message was, ‘They want me,’” Greene told The Clemson Insider last month. “Coach Swinney told me before I left that he had seen a lot of great receivers and I’m one of the special ones that’s going to be great wherever I go. But said, if I come to Clemson I’m going to be great AND I’m going to win a National Championship.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!