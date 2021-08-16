Interest from Clemson ‘a big deal’ to 4-star Delaware QB

Among the many standout signal-callers that made their way to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer was Cameron Edge, a four-star pro-style quarterback from Smyrna High School in Smyrna, Delaware.

The class of 2023 prospect traveled to campus with his offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and a couple of friends to participate in the camp on June 2.

“We all liked it,” Edge told The Clemson Insider. “We got to share the experience together, got to see it for the first time and everything. So, it was a good trip.”

Edge — listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, and ranked as the No. 14 quarterback in the country for the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite — enjoyed working with Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter during the camp.

“I think the coaching was very good,” Edge said. “Coach Streeter was very good, very hands-on. Was definitely a likeable guy, also. A lot of people forget that aspect of it. He was definitely somebody that anybody could be around. He did a really good job of coaching things up, so I liked it a lot.”

Streeter was complimentary of Edge’s camp performance, telling him that he has a really good arm and made some impressive throws while showcasing his athleticism.

While the Tigers take the recruiting process slowly, especially when it comes to their quarterback pursuits, Streeter expressed his intent to keep tabs on Edge during his upcoming junior season at Smyrna.

“He was saying that they’re always slower, which they always have been,” Edge said. “And he was saying that he really liked everything I did. He said I showed a lot of arm talent, showed a lot of athleticism in a lot of drills, and he would definitely be in touch and was definitely interested in me and wanted to continue to see me play as well.”

The fact that Streeter has shown interest in Edge on behalf of Clemson is a “big deal” to Edge, he said.

“I think it speaks for itself,” he added. “It kind of tells you who you are as a player, that those schools are on you and they like what they see. But it also keeps you hungry because once you get to that level, a lot of people that are not at that level are chasing you, and also, I’m a high school kid. I haven’t played a down of college football yet, so there’s a lot of things I have to improve on to get ready for that. That’s what keeps me going and it’s good to know you’re on that level, but you also have to stay grounded and continue to work.”

Edge’s list of more than a dozen scholarship offers includes schools like Boston College, Cincinnati, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Michigan State, NC State, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Along with Clemson, Edge was able to visit LSU, Ohio State, Penn State and Maryland this summer. As of now, the only visit he has scheduled for this fall is a return trip to LSU.

Looking ahead, Edge hopes to make his commitment decision sooner than later.

“To be quite honest, I would like to do it as soon as possible,” he said. “I see myself maybe three to four games into my season, I don’t see it getting past that. Things change all the time, so maybe it could. But I don’t see myself being uncommitted past three to four games into my junior season.”

So far, five-star Arch Manning is the lone quarterback in the 2023 class with an offer from Clemson. But if the Tigers were to expand their board and extend an offer to Edge, it would certainly have a major impact on his recruitment.

“They’re very selective with their quarterbacks, probably more selective than anybody, and in recruiting in general, I think they probably have the lowest amount of offers thrown out every year for each class,” Edge said. “So, that would tell me that they definitely are prioritizing me and they like what they saw in me. I would definitely have to put a lot of deep consideration into it, not just because of that but also because of the history they have with their quarterback position. They’ve had great success with it, a great family atmosphere. I have family in South Carolina as well. So, it’s something I’d definitely have to look into, but I think that’s what we’ll have to look into as time progresses and see where that goes with them.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!