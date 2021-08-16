NFL team waives former Tiger

A former Clemson offensive lineman has been waived by an NFL team.

The Chicago Bears on Monday announced they have waived Gage Cervenka.

Cervenka signed with the Bears on Aug. 8 after visiting with the team earlier that week and was also on Chicago’s offseason roster in May.

The Greenwood, S.C., native served as Clemson’s backup center during the entire 2017 season before earning a starting role at guard (and one spot start at center) in 2018, then was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2019 when he played 768 snaps in 15 games (all starts), helping Clemson finish fourth in the nation in points per game (43.9) and fifth in total offense (school-record 528.7 yards per game).

One of the strongest players in Clemson history, Cervenka set the program position record for bench press reps at 225 pounds (44). He redshirted as a defensive tackle before switching to offensive line in August 2016.

#Bears roster moves:

We have waived OL Gage Cervenka, DB Dionte Ruffin and WR Jester Weah. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 16, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks