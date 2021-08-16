Spector excited for a taste of home on Sept 4

Clemson opens up its season on September 4th with what many consider to be one of the top matchups this fall in Georgia, but for Baylon Spector, the game is a little more personal.

The linebacker who hails from Calhoun, Ga, knows a thing or two about the Tigers first opponent. With both friends and family who call themselves Bulldogs, Spector has experienced some preseason jabs and while it’s all love, he is excited to show the world what his Tigers are made of come game day in Bank of America Stadium.

“Being from Georgia, a ton of my buddies go to school there,” Spector said. “I have a cousin that played there, my family has Georgia fans in it, so a ton of people that I know.”

“It’s exciting, like a jab here, jab there, it is what it is. Just between me and my buddies, nothing personal, just having fun with it.”

Spector is not only excited to face his home state of Georgia, but he’s also ready to show off the experience and depth this year’s defense brings when faced with a very physically tough Georgia squad.

“I’m going to say knowledge and then just from last year, we came out and kind of got embarrassed,” Spector said. “We were out-physicaled last year and just reinstating who we are and coming out for this upcoming game, first game of the season. We’re excited and we know they’re a tough opponent, they’re going to be great, they’re going to be ready, but it gives us confidence and knowledge and dudes that are coming back hungry.”

