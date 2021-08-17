Former Tiger makes big jump in NFL's Top 100 List

A former Clemson defensive lineman made a big jump in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2021, which the NFL Network began to unveil Sunday.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett checks in at No. 54 in the NFL Top 100, which is voted on by the players.

Jarrett made a big jump from last year, when he was ranked No. 91 in the 2020 NFL Top 100.

In 2020, Jarrett tallied 52 total tackles (27 solo), 4.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits and one fumble recovery in 16 games with 16 starts and was named to his second-consecutive Pro Bowl.

Overall, Jarrett has seen action in 93 games during his NFL career dating back to 2015 with 78 starts while totaling 300 tackles (160 solo) with 25.5 sacks, 51 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 76 quarterback hits.

As a Tiger from 2011-14, Jarrett had 207 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 37 quarterback pressures, one pass breakup, two caused fumbles and four recovered fumbles over 48 games (37 starts) in his career.

He debuted on the countdown last year.

He jumped 37 spots this year. 📈@atlantafalcons DT @gradyjarrett comes in at 54 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/29LUgZzLct — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 16, 2021

