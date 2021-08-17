Nation's top-ranked tight end sets commitment date

Nation's top-ranked tight end sets commitment date

Recruiting

Nation's top-ranked tight end sets commitment date

By August 17, 2021 7:20 pm

By |

The nation’s top-ranked tight end in the 2022 class has set his commitment date.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Jaleel Skinner said on social media Tuesday night that he will announce his commitment on Oct. 9, the day after his birthday.

In mid-July, Skinner (6-5, 210) dropped a final five that included Clemson along with Alabama, Florida State, Miami and Texas.

Skinner took official visits to Alabama, Miami, Texas and Florida in June, while he is slated to officially visit Florida State on Sept. 5. He also made an unofficial visit to Clemson in June to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Skinner is ranked as the No. 1 tight end and No. 73 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Skinner will play his upcoming senior season at IMG Academy after transferring from Greer (S.C.) High School.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

 

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

44m

Following the South Carolina Supreme Court decision announced earlier today which permits higher education institutions to require a universal mask mandate, Clemson will require masks in all of its (…)

3hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided an update on the competition at the center position following Tuesday’s practice. Swinney said after Saturday’s scrimmage that redshirt sophomore Mason Trotter, (…)

4hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of his team from an injury standpoint following Tuesday’s practice. Two weeks into fall camp, the Tigers have a number of players dealing with various nicks (…)

reply
4hr

Clemson’s football team has hit the 85% vaccination threshold. After telling reporters before the start of fall camp the Tigers were “right there at” that number, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said (…)

8hr

An ACC defensive back wants to face Justyn Ross. Pitt’s Marquis Williams told media members on Tuesday that he wants to face the Clemson wide receiver more than anybody else in the ACC. “He’s the No. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home