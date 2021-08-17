Nation's top-ranked tight end sets commitment date

The nation’s top-ranked tight end in the 2022 class has set his commitment date.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Jaleel Skinner said on social media Tuesday night that he will announce his commitment on Oct. 9, the day after his birthday.

In mid-July, Skinner (6-5, 210) dropped a final five that included Clemson along with Alabama, Florida State, Miami and Texas.

Skinner took official visits to Alabama, Miami, Texas and Florida in June, while he is slated to officially visit Florida State on Sept. 5. He also made an unofficial visit to Clemson in June to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Skinner is ranked as the No. 1 tight end and No. 73 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Skinner will play his upcoming senior season at IMG Academy after transferring from Greer (S.C.) High School.

I will be announcing my commitment on October 9th the day after my birthday — Jaleel Skinner (@jaleel_skinner) August 17, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do yo ur part to help. #SaveNicks