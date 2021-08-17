Swinney gives update on Clemson injuries

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of his team from an injury standpoint following Tuesday’s practice.

Two weeks into fall camp, the Tigers have a number of players dealing with various nicks and bruises, but Swinney declined to offer many details on specific injuries.

“I’m not going to get into any specifics because we’ve just got a bunch of guys banged up,” he said.

Swinney did say that junior wide receiver Joseph Ngata, who was held out of Clemson’s first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, has a hamstring injury and remains sidelined.

“Joe’s still out,” Swinney said. “Hopefully it’s not a long-term thing. Just been battling a hamstring.”

Swinney added that redshirt freshman offensive lineman John Williams is the only player he is “concerned” about injury wise at this point in camp.

“John Williams is probably the one that’s maybe a little more longer term,” Swinney said, without indicating what Williams’ injury is. “He’ll be back at some point, but he’s probably a little more … The rest of the guys, they’re all kind of day-to-day. It’s been a long two weeks of camp, a lot of banging, and guys just get to that point where it’s something – it’s a toenail that’s falling off, it’s a sore shoulder, it’s whatever. We’ve got a little bit of everything. But probably the only one right now that I’m concerned about is John. He’s probably more long-term.”