Basketball

5-star prospect names Clemson among top schools

August 18, 2021 9:01 pm

A five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class named Clemson among his top schools via social media Wednesday night.

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) five-star point guard Caleb Foster dropped a top eight on Twitter featuring Clemson, Auburn, Virginia, Stanford, Duke, Wake Forest, Louisville and Charlotte.

Foster (6-5) received an offer from Clemson in September 2020. He is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Virginia, No. 3 point guard nationally and No. 14 overall prospect in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

