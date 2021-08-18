5-star prospect names Clemson among top schools

A five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class named Clemson among his top schools via social media Wednesday night.

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) five-star point guard Caleb Foster dropped a top eight on Twitter featuring Clemson, Auburn, Virginia, Stanford, Duke, Wake Forest, Louisville and Charlotte.

Foster (6-5) received an offer from Clemson in September 2020. He is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Virginia, No. 3 point guard nationally and No. 14 overall prospect in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Huge Thank you to all the school that have recruited me this far. Unfortunately I can only choose 1. Elite 8!!! Let’s get it @OHACoachSmith @TeamCurry @Sim_Frazier @CoachJonesMPB @poohLikeWinnie pic.twitter.com/7XubLqyenB — Caleb Foster (@iamcalebfoster) August 19, 2021

