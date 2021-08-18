Clemson's best trash talker? It might be this defensive tackle

Ruke Orhorhoro may very well be Clemson’s best trash talker.

Andrew Booth, Jr. made that bold claim and K.J. Henry didn’t exactly deny it.

“Ruke’s one of one, for sure,” Henry said of the redshirt sophomore defensive tackle during Tuesday’s media availability. “He’s definitely one of the best trash talkers and is definitely in the top-5 funniest guys. We got a lot of characters, a lot of comedians, but he’s definitely in the conversation for everybody, one of the best we got. He’s a pretty good football player too.”

Henry couldn’t contain himself.

With Orhorhoro scheduled to speak to the media directly after him, Henry cracked a smile and was laughing just as he was talking about what makes his teammate so funny.

According to Henry, it’s not about what Orhorhoro says, it’s what he does. A lot of the time, he’ll get the coaches involved too.

“He keeps it lighthearted,” Henry added. “We love him.”

Orhorhoro likes cracking jokes with everybody.

He hopes his humor can be a sense of relief or a blessing to those around him, whether it be his teammates or coaches.

“That’s just who I’ve been,” Orhorhoro said regarding his sense of humor. “I’m just a bubbly person. I love making people smile, it brightens my day. You never know what someone’s going through and if you make them smile, you could change the course of their day.”

Whatever comes to mind at the time is usually what Orhorhoro will say. He doesn’t give it much thought, he just blurts it out.

Orhorhoro has certainly helped give the locker room a looser feel to it.

But when it’s time to get serious, you can expect Orhorhoro to be ready to go.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!