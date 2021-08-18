Podcast: We have a good idea who AP voters overrated this year

Levon Kirkland and myself breakdown the Associated Press’ Preseason Top 25 Poll and give out our own top 25 as well.

We also tell you what team we think will not be in the top 5 when the season is done and what teams may be ranked too high in the preseason poll.

We have an interview with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and give our thoughts as the Tigers close down preseason camp and start turning their attention to No. 5 Georgia.

