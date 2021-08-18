Podcast: We have a good idea who AP voters overrated this year

Football

By August 18, 2021 9:52 am

Levon Kirkland and myself breakdown the Associated Press’ Preseason Top 25 Poll and give out our own top 25 as well.

We also tell you what team we think will not be in the top 5 when the season is done and what teams may be ranked too high in the preseason poll.

We have an interview with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and give our thoughts as the Tigers close down preseason camp and start turning their attention to No. 5 Georgia.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcast at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

Hunter Renfrow is doing typical Hunter Renfrow things at the Las Vegas Raiders’ training camp ahead of his third NFL season in 2021. The Clemson legend continues to impress with his superb route-running (…)

Following the South Carolina Supreme Court decision announced earlier today which permits higher education institutions to require a universal mask mandate, Clemson will require masks in all of its (…)

