5-star Clemson target gives the latest

One of the top linebacker targets of Clemson and defensive coordinator Brent Venables is Drayk Bowen, a five-star prospect from Andrean High School in Merrillville, Indiana.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound junior, ranked as the country’s No. 2 linebacker in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite, has narrowed down his recruitment to five schools having recently named Clemson, Auburn, Indiana, LSU and Notre Dame his finalists.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Bowen about his recruitment and where things stand now that he is focused on the aforementioned schools.

Bowen said he has “no real thought” on his decision timeline and when he might make his commitment, but he plans to see each of those schools during the season before moving toward his eventual college choice.

“I am going to go visit the campuses and catch a game for all five schools,” he said, “but mostly focused on grabbing a state championship for the (Andrean) 59ers.”

Bowen, who received an offer from Clemson on June 1, traveled to campus for a visit on June 9 and could return to Tiger Town as soon as next month.

“I hope to make the Georgia Tech game (on Sept. 18),” he said. “That’s what my dad and I are planning on as of now.”

Bowen hasn’t had a chance to communicate with Venables or the Tigers lately, though he expects to hear from them come Sept. 1 when college coaches can begin actively reaching out to junior prospects in the class of 2023.

“The season just got started for me and I know Coach Venables is probably busy getting ready for the season,” Bowen said. “We haven’t been able to connect on a few of my weekly calls of late. I’m sure that will change when it’s not just me having to make the calls.”

When Bowen considers Clemson, what is it about the program that makes the Tigers one of the top remaining contenders in his recruitment?

“The biggest thing about Clemson is their culture of winning, family, and helping me grow into a man,” he said.

Bowen is ranked as the No. 2 linebacker and No. 28 overall prospect in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite, which bills him as a five-star prospect. As a sophomore last season, he tallied 80 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception.

