ESPN deems UGA a better coaching job than Clemson

ESPN wrapped up its preseason college football coaching job comparison series this week with a look at whether Clemson or Georgia is the better job.

In an ESPN+ article (subscription required), the four-letter network deemed UGA the better gig.

ESPN broke down the debate into four parts — history (past 10 years and past 50 years), resources/administrative support, recruiting/access to talent, and expectations/program environment.

ESPN gave Clemson the edge in the first two areas and gave UGA the edge in the other two before concluding that UGA is slightly the better job.

“As long as Swinney is at the helm, Clemson should be a force both on the field and in recruiting,” ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg wrote in his article. “But what about when he leaves? A dropoff is possible if not likely, and it could be a significant step backward.”

“[The better job] should be Georgia, but right now it’s Clemson,” an industry source told ESPN. “But if Dabo retires tomorrow, what’s the better job? It’s going to be hard to follow Dabo.”

