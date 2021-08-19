Henry hyping up Clemson O-Line

Clemson’s defensive line has received plenty of hype throughout the offseason and to this point in fall camp.

But defensive end K.J. Henry feels more people need to pay attention to the Tigers’ offensive line because of their depth, talent and tenacity.

“I think what’s not been spoken about is a lot of depth on the offensive line as well. They are still trying to figure some things out and get that cohesion which is a lot different from an offensive perspective than a defensive perspective,” Henry said. “But the depth is there with a lot of guys, talent and young talent and a lot of guys who are experienced and really leading the way.”

Clemson returns three starters on the offensive line after the departure of center Cade Stewart and left tackle Jackson Carman.

But the Tigers still return plenty of experience in veteran guard Matt Bockhort who has also repped at center during camp including a start in the first scrimmage on Saturday. Will Putman also returns at left guard with a start in each game last season and redshirt junior Jordan McFadden is moving from right guard to left guard in place of Carman. They also return Hunter Rayburn and Walker Parks who bring plenty of snaps to the table.

“I think that’s something we’ve learned a lot from camp a lot of guys have grown who have been here for a couple of years and a lot of guys have come in and made an impact early you mix that with what we have on the offensive line with depth it’s great to see and great to compete against,” Henry said.

The offensive line faces a formidable opponent in practice every week in practice but Henry fells the two groups have readied each other for the season over the course of fall camp.

“The toughness, grit and fight is there and has been there since day one,” Henry said. “And that’s why each day we really have to come out and give it our all to be productive and available because these guys are pushing it and will have us ready just like we will have them ready. From a camp perspective they’ve definitely been getting it done.”

