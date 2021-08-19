Swinney Thursday Scrimmage Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has plenty of good news about Thursday’s scrimmage, the final scrimmage before the Tigers face Georgia.
Watch coach Swinney’s press conference following the scrimmage.
At the start of fall camp before last season Xavier Thomas found himself in a difficult spot both mentally and physically after a challenging summer in the midst of the pandemic. The Clemson defensive (…)
For Dabo Swinney, one of the best parts of Thursday’s scrimmage — Clemson’s last scrimmage of fall camp — was seeing Justyn Ross back in action. The star wide receiver did not participate in the Tigers’ (…)
If you ever see Clemson’s defensive linemen break out in laughter in a meeting room or on the practice field, chances are Ruke Orhorhoro is the culprit. “He keeps it lighthearted,” defensive end K.J. Henry (…)
Deshaun Watson returned to the Houston Texans’ practice field on Thursday morning. However, the former Clemson quarterback wasn’t dressed out and did not work out with the team. Instead, he worked out (…)
The Atlantic Coast Conference on Thursday announced updates to its COVID-19 protocols as well as a rescheduling policy for fall sports. If a team is unable to play a conference game on the originally (…)
ESPN on Thursday released its 2021 college football preseason All-America team. Wide receiver Justyn Ross and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee were named preseason All-Americans by ESPN. Ross enters 2021 (…)
The New York Knicks officially signed former Tiger Aamir Simms on Thursday. Simms played for Clemson from 2017-2021 and now has a chance to make a difference at the next level. (…)
Clemson University men’s basketball has announced its non-league schedule for the 2021-22 season, highlighted by six home games, including a visit from South Carolina. Clemson hosts this year’s (…)
Clemson named Allison Kwolek the head coach of the newly formed women’s lacrosse program on Aug. 2 and tasked her with the challenge of building a program in less than two years. The Tigers will take the (…)
ESPN wrapped up its preseason college football coaching job comparison series this week with a look at whether Clemson or Georgia is the better job. In an ESPN+ article (subscription required), the (…)