Swinney Thursday Scrimmage Report

Football

August 19, 2021 7:58 pm

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has plenty of good news about Thursday’s scrimmage, the final scrimmage before the Tigers face Georgia.

Watch coach Swinney’s press conference following the scrimmage.

