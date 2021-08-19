Three Tigers named to national outlet's preseason All-America team

Football

By August 19, 2021 10:55 am

CBS Sports this week released its 2021 preseason All-America team.

Three Clemson players made the list in wide receiver Justyn Ross, defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and linebacker James Skalski.

Ross was named to the first team offense, while Bresee was honored as a first team defense selection. Skalski was named to the second team defense.

