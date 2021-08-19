Watson returns to Texans practice

Deshaun Watson returned to the Houston Texans’ practice field on Thursday morning.

However, the former Clemson quarterback wasn’t dressed out and did not work out with the team. Instead, he worked out on a side field with one of the Texans’ trainers.

It marked the first time this week that Watson was at practice. He participated in Houston’s first five practices of training camp, missed the next five practices and then was back on the field for all four days of the third week of practice before not practicing this week until Thursday.

Watson reported to the Texans training camp on July 25 solely to avoid fines. If he didn’t report, he would have been fined $50,000 per day.

Texans head coach David Culley addressed Watson’s situation on Tuesday, saying he is doing what is being asked of him.

“Deshaun is here,” Culley said, per ESPN. “Again, every day he’s here, he comes in, and he works. He does what we ask him to do and he’s here every day and he’s doing fine.”

Watson, who requested a trade from the Texans in January, faces 22 active lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said Wednesday the allegations against Watson are being investigated by the FBI.

Deshaun Watson just walked out to practice while the rest of the team is stretching. He’s sitting alone in between the practice field, not dressed to participate. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 19, 2021

Deshaun Watson is now working with a trainer on the side field. pic.twitter.com/XQaOaIYeZM — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 19, 2021

Deshaun Watson is at practice but not working with the team pic.twitter.com/wCq46qo2zg — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 19, 2021

