Cam Newton takes a shot at former Tiger

Earlier this week, during a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots on Tuesday, former Clemson and current Eagles safety K’Von Wallace did some trash talking to Cam Newton.

Wallace called Newton the “Checkdown king” after watching the Patriots quarterback throw short passes to his running backs on back-to-back reps, according to NJ.com Eagles beat writer Mike Kaye.

K’Von Wallace yells at QB Cam Newton, “Checkdown king!” after back to back dump offs to RBs in 7 on 7. Next play, Wallace yells “running back!” On cue, Newton to White in the flat. #Eagles — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 17, 2021

On Thursday night, following the Patriots’ 35-0 win over the Eagles in their preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Newton fired back at Wallace.

Newton took a shot at Wallace, referring to him as “Glitter” because “he was cheerleading a lot on the sidelines.”

“You know, cheerleaders usually have glitter on, so,” Newton said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter John Clark.

Cam Newton on K’Von Wallace calling him checkdown king “Oh, that’s ‘Glitter.’ It’s preseason. He was still cheering his team on the sideline. He was out there. It was good. He was cheerleading a lot on the sidelines. You know, cheerleaders usually have glitter on, so.” pic.twitter.com/yQaalffFGe — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 20, 2021

"Oh, that's Glitter…he was cheerleading on the sidelines a lot. Cheerleaders usually have glitter on" Cam Newton responds to K'Von Wallace calling him the "checkdown king" pic.twitter.com/AdBNILCvoi — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 20, 2021

