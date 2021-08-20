Cam Newton takes a shot at former Tiger

By August 20, 2021 12:25 pm

Earlier this week, during a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots on Tuesday, former Clemson and current Eagles safety K’Von Wallace did some trash talking to Cam Newton.

Wallace called Newton the “Checkdown king” after watching the Patriots quarterback throw short passes to his running backs on back-to-back reps, according to NJ.com Eagles beat writer Mike Kaye.

On Thursday night, following the Patriots’ 35-0 win over the Eagles in their preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Newton fired back at Wallace.

Newton took a shot at Wallace, referring to him as “Glitter” because “he was cheerleading a lot on the sidelines.”

“You know, cheerleaders usually have glitter on, so,” Newton said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter John Clark.

