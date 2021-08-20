ESPN ranks three Tigers among college football's most important players

Three Clemson players are ranked among the most important college football players for the 2021 season by ESPN.

In an ESPN+ article (subscription required), Bill Connelly ranked college football’s 25 most important players based on who has the potential to most dramatically impact the season and national title hunt.

Sophomore D.J. Uiagalelei is ranked as the No. 4 player and listed under the category of “new starting quarterbacks for potential contenders.”

“Uiagalelei shined in a two-week starting audition last season, completing 69% of his passes with no picks and, at 250-pounds, showing decent short-yardage rushing potential as well,” Connelly wrote. “But now the training wheels are off. He not only has to look the part of a CFP quarterback, he has to do so (a) without security blanket Travis Etienne and (b) from the start of the season: The Tigers’ toughest regular season game is against Georgia in Charlotte in Week 1.”

Meanwhile, sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is ranked No. 10 on ESPN’s list as one of the “key defenders with a possible leap in them,” and redshirt junior wide receiver Justyn Ross is ranked No. 14 and listed among the players ESPN tabs as “key supporting cast members.”

Senior running back Lyn-J Dixon is also listed under the same category as Ross as one of the “other candidates,” and sophomore defensive end Myles Murphy is listed among the other candidates in Bresee’s category.

