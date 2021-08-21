What They Are Saying: Former Clemson star shines in NFL preseason game

A former Clemson standout showed out in his NFL team’s preseason game on Friday night.

Playing against Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, former Tiger and current Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons shined while wearing his new No. 9 jersey and tallied four tackles in the first half.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we take a look at the buzz on Twitter about Simmons:

😤 Isaiah Simmons & Zaven Collins stand out

✊ Juan Thornhill with the play of the night

😬 Cardinals’ first-team offense struggles Full Cardinals-Chiefs game recap ⬇️https://t.co/SrQCjkZQBQ — PFF (@PFF) August 21, 2021

First half stats: Kyler Murray: 1-4, two yards. One rush, eight yards. Rondale Moore: Three catches, 15 yards. One rush, nine yards. Zaven Collins/Isaiah Simmons = eight tackles combined (four each). — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 21, 2021

Isaiah Simmons with a first-down saving tackle. The Chiefs are going for it on 4th and 3. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 21, 2021

Isaiah Simmons makes key back-to-back stops, ESPN broadcast alludes to his downhill mentality. His 3rd Down stop on Mecole Hardman is an excellent example.#KCvsAZ | #RedSea — José Solís (@JoseTweetSports) August 21, 2021

And you love to see Isaiah Simmons in coverage on MECOLE HARDMAN tackling him short of the sticks. — Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) August 21, 2021

Isaiah Simmons just looks more comfortable so far this preseason than any portion of last year. He looks like an NFL player. — Alex Clancy (@ClancysCorner) August 21, 2021

Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, Byron Murphy, Rondale Moore, and Marco Wilson have all checked the "we're ready to make an immediate impact come Week 1" box. — Alex Clancy (@ClancysCorner) August 21, 2021

Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins are the real deal. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) August 21, 2021

“We just don’t know where we would play him” I’m still mad @KFlaherty247 Isaiah Simmons is so freaking good. — Matt Scott (@KUTheShiver) August 21, 2021

Isaiah Simmons is going to be special for the Cardinals! — Andy Kwong (@akwong31) August 21, 2021

Kingsbury postgame w/@PaulCalvisi, "This league is about getting better each day" re: Zaven Collins/Isaiah Simmons and their progress#KCvsAZ — Craig Grialou (@CraigAZSports) August 21, 2021

so glad Isaiah Simmons has a real number this year. you can’t have a dude like that strapped with 48 and expect him to make plays — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 21, 2021

