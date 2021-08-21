What They Are Saying: Former Clemson star shines in NFL preseason game

What They Are Saying: Former Clemson star shines in NFL preseason game

Football

What They Are Saying: Former Clemson star shines in NFL preseason game

By August 21, 2021 2:28 pm

By |

A former Clemson standout showed out in his NFL team’s preseason game on Friday night.

Playing against Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, former Tiger and current Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons shined while wearing his new No. 9 jersey and tallied four tackles in the first half.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we take a look at the buzz on Twitter about Simmons:

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

Urban Meyer isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback yet, although the Jaguars head coach said Friday he has a timeline in mind for when he wants to name one. Meyer said in theory, the competition between (…)

20hr

SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum made his opinions clear on the talk of an alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 on his radio show on Friday. According to Finebaum the ACC and Big-12 used to be friends (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home