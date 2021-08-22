5-star Clemson target Arch Manning shows off his arm talent

Five-star Clemson quarterback target Arch Manning showed off his arm talent during his Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.) team’s scrimmage against Holy Cross on Aug. 19.

Manning, the top-ranked quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings, made this impressive throw:

Arch Manning takes the snap from Heid Manning and makes this throw 🤯 He’s a junior in High School pic.twitter.com/iNv69pdhWH — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 21, 2021

Manning (6-4, 210) is the lone quarterback in the 2023 class with an offer from Clemson to date. He also has offers from Texas, Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss among many others.

Clemson played host to Manning and his family during the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

Manning, of course, is the grandson of former Ole Miss and NFL quarterback Archie Manning, son of Cooper Manning and nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.

As a sophomore last season, Arch completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,643 yards and 19 touchdowns while leading his Isidore Newman team to the state semifinals.

