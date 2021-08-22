Terrell ready to ‘go out and prove’ he’s one of NFL’s top corners

A.J. Terrell might not be considered one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks quite yet, but heading into his second season in the league, the former Clemson standout and current Atlanta Falcon is ready to prove that his name belongs in the conversation of the best.

“I’m definitely going to go out and prove it,” Terrell said. “Do my part. I’m not really too much worried about other corners or whatever. Just worried about me and doing my part week in and week out.”

Terrell, a first-round pick of the Falcons in 2020, didn’t have a full offseason or preseason games to prepare for his rookie season last year. And like any first-year player in the NFL, he experienced peaks and valleys throughout the season.

But Terrell improved as the season went along and continued to get better toward the end of the year. The former All-ACC selection has carried over that momentum to this year and has been making his present felt in Falcons camp this preseason.

“It was good, definitely something I needed,” Terrell said of finishing last season strong. “But I came in with confidence. … We didn’t have a preseason, so I didn’t have a choice but to come in and be ready. So, the confidence is always there. Just elevating each week, though, is just something I needed and took over to this year.”

Terrell recorded 75 total tackles (62 solo), three tackles for loss, one interception, seven passes defensed and three forced fumbles in 14 games last season, becoming the first rookie cornerback to record an interception and three forced fumbles in Falcons franchise history.

Going into his sophomore campaign, Terrell is looking to take the next step as an NFL cornerback and be a leading playmaker in Atlanta’s secondary.

“Every day I come out, I’m always trying to make a play, do my part and just have fun with it,” he said. “I feel like my role is bigger this year and I just want everybody to wrap around me and put everybody on my back, defensively in the secondary, and just have fun and make plays.”

