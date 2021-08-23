Elite Georgia prospect hoping to take in Clemson visit soon

Norcross (Ga.) High School’s London Johnson is looking to get up to Clemson soon. He’d like to make a visit to Clemson’s campus sometime in August, before the start of his high school season.

The 2023 point guard recently caught up with The Clemson Insider about his current recruitment and what he’s been hearing from Clemson as of late.

Johnson recently got on a phone with a couple of members of Clemson’s coaching staff, including the Tigers’ director of recruiting, Lucas McKay.

“They’re saying that they really like my game,” Johnson said. “They’re ready for school about to start and then they’ll be out to see me in September. They want to also get me up for a visit sometime soon.”

Johnson is looking forward to getting up to Tiger Town for a visit. He’s heard many great things about Clemson and its campus, he said.

“I think it’s pretty good,” he added when asked to describe his relationship with Clemson’s coaching staff. “I think I’m the closest with Coach McKay, but I want to be able to build a connection with the others. I think it’ll be easier once I get to go on a visit and talk to them face-to-face.”

“I think he’s a good guy,” Johnson said of McKay. “He seems pretty good, knows what he’s talking about. They’ve been successful in the past.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Johnson is taking it one step at a time. He’s trying to take a patient approach to the process. He’s looking to visit most of his top schools, just so he can make a visit to each of them.

Johnson currently doesn’t have a top schools list that has been made public yet, however, he currently holds offers from Clemson, Tennessee, Alabama, Indiana, Ole Miss, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgetown, NC State, Auburn, VCU, Xavier, Houston, Pitt, Memphis and most recently, Vanderbilt.

Johnson spoke with TCI back in July, after receiving an offer from the Tigers back on June 16.

Since then, he’s picked up a couple of more offers and seen his recruitment start to heat up on the recruiting trail this summer.

For Johnson, there’s currently no timetable as far as a decision goes.

Right now, he’s thinking around the next AAU season, which would be before his senior season of high school. But that’s not anything official just yet.

For now, Johnson still has an entire junior season ahead of him. He’s looking to be the leader of his team, while also adding game strength and weight.

Johnson said he’s been compared to NBA stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder because of his motor and playstyle, but he’s also been compared to Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) due to his basketball I.Q.

“I would say that I’m a taller point guard that reads the floor well and makes good decisions,” Johnson said when asked to describe his playstyle. “Can get his teammates involved, but can also score.”

With that being said, what does Clemson like about Johnson’s game?

“They said they like that I’m a shooting point guard and then they said that they’d be out to watch me more,” Johnson added.

The main thing Johnson is looking for in a school at the next level is a “great coaching staff” and a fast-tempo offense, where he can utilize his skills in transition.

