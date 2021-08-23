Offensive coaches aren’t the only ones happy to have Ross back

It is a no-brainer Clemson’s offensive coaches are glad to see Justyn Ross back on the football field running routes and causing havoc for opposing defenses. The two-time All-ACC wide receiver instantly upgrades the Tigers at wide receiver, as he poses so many issues in the secondary.

However, there is one defensive coordinator who is also glad to see No. 8 running around in the secondary and causing problems for his unit. That defensive coordinator is Brent Venables.

Clemson’s defensive coach loves having Ross out there challenging his defensive backs, knowing few teams the Tigers play this season will have anyone of the caliber of Justyn Ross.

“He is long. He has great ball skills. He has (great) speed. He has toughness,” Venables said. “He is just a great player. He has tremendous resiliency and toughness. He is a real playmaker. He is one that always has the trump card in most matchups.

“He creates a lot of issues for you. So, I expect a huge season from Justyn.”

The Clemson wide receiver missed all of last year due to a congenital spinal issue which required surgery in June of 2020. The health issue jeopardized his future playing career.

However, Ross was cleared to play full contact football by his doctors this past June and was given the greenlight by Clemson University just prior to the start of camp. But he missed the first week of camp after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Preseason All-American returned to practice on Aug. 13 and participated in the Tigers’ final scrimmage of preseason camp this past Thursday.

“I am just really happy for him that he is back,” Venables said. “He is a difference maker kind of guy. He is a franchise kind of player. But I am really happy for him and having the kind of health and rehab and being in a really good place mentally.”

