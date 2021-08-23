Watson voted as top-20 player in the NFL

The NFL Network continued to unveil the NFL Top 100 Players of 2021 on Sunday, revealing players 40-11 on the list.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson checks in at No. 18 in the NFL Top 100, which is voted on by the players.

In four NFL seasons from 2017-20, the former Clemson quarterback has passed for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns with 36 interceptions, while rushing for 1,677 yards and 17 more scores on the ground.

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, led the NFL in passing yards in 2020 with 4,823. He is the only player in NFL history to record consecutive seasons with 25-or-more passing touchdowns and five-or-more rushing touchdowns.

Deshaun Watson takes spot 18 on the #NFLTop100. pic.twitter.com/fXnwP7YsH8 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 22, 2021

