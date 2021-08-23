Will Lawrence run out first against Saints?

The Jaguars coaching staff maintained their stance that a quarterback competition still exists between rookie Trevor Lawrence and veteran Gardner Minshew.

Throughout training camp and thus far in the preseason Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell have proven consistent in reiterating that there is an open competition between Lawrence and Minshew.

After the Jaguars’ first preseason game against the Browns last week it seemed possible the team could name the former Clemson standout and top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft the team’s starting quarterback.

But Bevell held the line in a press conference on Friday when asked if they had a starter for their preseason game on Monday against the Saints in New Orleans.

“Not at this moment,” Bevell said. “It probably is going to be Trevor but we are still continuing to talk about it.”

Lawrence completed six-of-nine passes for 71 yards against the Browns while Minshew went four-for-eight with 47 yards and an interception that closed out the first half.

However Bevell made it clear that Jacksonville will not decide its starting quarterback for Week 1 or Monday night’s game based off of preseason results.

“I’ll say it doesn’t really matter at this point. What matters is what we’re going to do here, how we’re going to handle it,” Bevell said. “We’ve talked to coach about it and we’ve given our thoughts and his thoughts, and we’ll continue kind of in that direction.”

Lawrence told members of the media in a press conference that he welcomes the competition and is not worried that the team hasn’t made a decision yet.

“No, it doesn’t bother me,” Lawrence said. “I think that’s the way to run a team, honestly. You’ve got to compete. Everyone’s job, the best player has to play, and you’ve got to compete. As a first-year player coming in, it’s kind of what’s expected. You want to compete for the job, and there’s a right way to do things. I think they’ve handled it great. We’re in a good spot and we’re just going to keep working. I’m going to take advantage of every opportunity I get, and that’s all I can really do.”

The Jaguars take on the Saints at 8 p.m. on Monday night in the Superdome, the preseason game will be televised on ESPN.

