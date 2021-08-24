Bad news for Etienne

Travis Etienne was delivered a huge blow on Tuesday.

The former Clemson Tiger suffered a significant tear in his foot, which resulted in a Lisfranc injury, per multiple reports.

He will likely miss the entire 2021 season, as he’s set to undergo surgery.

Etienne, a first-round pick of Jacksonville’s, left the Jaguars’ preseason game on Monday night with a foot injury. He was deemed questionable to return after suffering a mid-foot sprain.

The initial diagnosis was going to sideline the rookie running back indefinitely, but further tests suggested that his foot injury was much worse than originally thought.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the official timeline for Etienne’s return is a minimum of 12 weeks. He’ll undergo surgery immediately and have a chance to work his way back towards the end of the season.

For now, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will be without their talented first-round pick who was primed to make some strides during his debut season.

Sources: #Jaguars 1st round RB Travis Etienne suffered a significant tear, a serious Lisfranc injury that knocks him out for the next several months and potentially the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2021