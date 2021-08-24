Former NFL QB, ESPN analyst suggests Jags may need new offensive coordinator

Football

August 24, 2021

Through two preseason games, the Jaguars’ offense hasn’t exactly been sharp.

A former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst is questioning whether Urban Meyer made the right decision as far as his offensive coordinator is concerned.

In fact, Dan Orlovsky went as far as to call Darrell Bevell’s offense “archaic.”

Bevell was hired as Jacksonville’s OC back on Jan. 21. Since then, Meyer and the Jaguars have put Trevor Lawrence’s development in his hands for the time being.

Bevell, who was most recently the Detroit Lions interim head coach in 2020, has vast experience as a coordinator at the NFL level. From 2006-20, he coordinated three different offenses between the Vikings, Seahawks and Lions.

Still, his offense in Jacksonville hasn’t exactly gotten off to a hot start. With Lawrence under center for the entire first half of Monday night’s game, the Jaguars scored just three points, while punting four times.

Lawrence completed 14 of 23 passes for 113 yards during Monday’s loss. In Jacksonville’s first preseason game, he completed 6 of 9 passes for 71 yards.

While teams often run basic concepts and don’t unveil their entire offense during the preseason, it could often be a predictor of what’s to come this season.

At least Orlovsky tends to think so.

