Injury update on Etienne

Former Clemson running back and Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick Travis Etienne was injured Monday night during the Jags’ 23-21 loss to the New Orleans Saints in a preseason game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Etienne played only three snaps, logging one carry for 1 yard and one reception for 3 yards, prior to suffering a foot injury. He was seen limping on the sideline and spotted in a walking boot and crutches following the game.

Jags head coach Urban Meyer said after the game that Etienne has a sprained foot, though the team doesn’t yet know the severity of the injury.

“It’s a sprained foot,” Meyer told reporters postgame. “We don’t know the seriousness of it yet.”

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport provided some more detail on Etienne’s injury Tuesday, reporting that it’s a Lisfranc injury. Rapoport also noted that Etienne’s X-rays were negative and he will undergo further testing today to determine how much time he will miss.

#Jaguars RB Travis Etienne, spotted on crutches after the game, suffered a Lisfranc iniury and will have further tests today, source said. X-Rays were negative so the belief is it's just a sprain. Exams today will determine how long he's out.

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Lisfranc (midfoot) injuries result if bones in the midfoot are broken or ligaments that support the midfoot are torn. The severity of the injury can vary from simple to complex, involving many joints and bones in the midfoot.

Meyer said after the game the Jaguars had planned on getting Etienne more involved in the team’s second preseason game after he recorded only one carry for 2 yards in their preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 14.

When Etienne has been on the field, Meyer has been pleased by what he’s seen from the ACC’s all-time leading rusher.

“He’s shown me great talent,” Meyer said. “We were planning on using him, and then I look up there and he’s limping off the field. … I see what everyone else sees — a talented guy that we’ve got to get in space.”

