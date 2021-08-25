Lawrence reacts to being named starter, talks Etienne's season-ending injury

It came as no surprise, but Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer announced on Wednesday that — as widely expected — 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence will be the team’s starting quarterback in Week 1 when the Jags open the season on the road against the Houston Texans.

Lawrence met with the media Wednesday after officially being named the starter.

“It was good,” the former Clemson quarterback said. “We talked about it in our QB room. We have a great group, so I’m really excited for the opportunity. It doesn’t really change anything, though. Still got the same task in front of us. Got to get a lot better individually, as a team, as an offense. So, just looking forward to going to work this week. Brings some clarity, which is nice going forward. But it really doesn’t change much. But yeah, I’m really excited for the opportunity, grateful for it.”

Lawrence, who started each of the Jags’ first two preseason games, beat out third-year player Gardner Minshew to win the job.

Thus far this preseason, Lawrence has completed 20-of-32 passes for 184 yards, while Minshew has gone 17-of-29 passing for 196 yards with two interceptions.

Lawrence said the Jags’ quarterback decision was discussed internally in the quarterback room.

“We’ve got a great group,” Lawrence added. “Minsh has been awesome, treating me really well. Had a lot of conversations. He’s been a guy that I’ve been able to learn from. And C.J. (Beathard) and Jake (Luton), all those guys, we’re all in it together. We’re all on the same team, and at the end of the day, I think that’s the most important thing. But it’s been good. Moving forward, we’re not making it bigger than it is. I’m going to be the starter and just got to play well. So, that doesn’t change.”

During his interview with reporters, Lawrence also commented on his former Clemson and current Jaguars teammate, running back Travis Etienne, who was delivered a huge blow on Tuesday.

Etienne suffered a significant tear in his foot during the Jags’ second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, which resulted in a Lisfranc injury. He has been placed on injured reserve, and the 2021 first-round draft pick will miss all of his rookie season.

“I think he’s handling it well,” Lawrence said. “Obviously that sucks. I’ve played with him, this will be the fourth year, and never seen him hurt. This is like the first serious injury of his playing career. So, it’s tough. He’s handling it great. But just trying to support him and just keep him locked in obviously. Because he’ll be out physically, but this will be a really good time mentally to make sure he’s learning everything and getting ahead so when he does come back, it makes it that much easier for him. But he’s doing really well. Obviously it’s tough, that injury, especially right before the season starts. But he’s going to be good.”

