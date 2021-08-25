Meyer makes it official with Lawrence

Football

By August 25, 2021 12:00 pm

It’s official.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer announced Wednesday that Trevor Lawrence will be the team’s starting quarterback in Week 1, as expected.

Lawrence, who started each of the Jags’ first two preseason games, beat out third-year player Gardner Minshew to win the job.

Thus far this preseason, Lawrence has completed 20-of-32 passes for 184 yards. He became Clemson’s first-ever No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft in April.

The Jaguars open the season against the Houston Texans in Houston on Sept. 12.

